Michigan football looks like a major winner in the 2025 NFL Draft already. Will Johnson and Mason Graham will likely hear their names called in the first round. Graham earned the label of top Michigan prospect pre-draft.

But one draft expert is thinking otherwise. The cornerback Johnson leapfrogged the massive and powerful Graham as Michigan's top prospect, per Matt Miller of ESPN on Saturday evening.

Miller isn't just high on the lockdown CB. He even compared Johnson to one star CB in the league.

“NFL teams looking for the next Pat Surtain II will love Johnson,” Miller began. “He has prototypical size and speed, as well as excellent ball skills. He grabbed two interceptions this past season — both of which were returned for touchdowns.”

Johnson delivered high production despite battling through an injury, Miller also noted how Johnson “allowed only one completion of more than 20 yards in the six games he played.” Texas even tried avoiding him and threw it his direction once while USC tested him four times.

“He has the talent and traits to be a great NFL cornerback right out of the gate,” Miller said.

Michigan's Mason Graham given high praise with Will Johnson

The New York Giants grab Johnson at third overall per Miller. The New England Patriots snatch Graham right after. Miller rates Johnson higher, but Graham earned high praise too.

“Graham is my favorite trench player to watch. He's a game wrecker,” Miller said. “Playing primarily as a 3-technique, he had 26 total pressures — good for a pressure rate of 8.2% — and 3.5 sacks. His disruption can't be captured with stats alone, though.”

Miller fawned over the 6-foot-3, 320-pounder's quick feet on the field.

“Graham's energy post-snap is nonstop, and he combines quickness with angry hands and a frenetic motor,” Miller said. “He's a Day 1 starter with a high rookie-impact grade.”

Johnson now holds the new title of top-ranked Michigan prospect. But the Wolverines could see two of their own go back-to-back inside the top five.