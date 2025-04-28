The Michigan football team had a big weekend on the recruiting trail, as they landed two commitments in the 2026 class. The Wolverines are hoping to eventually earn a commitment from four-star tight end Ian Premer as well. Premer has narrowed his list of college options down to five, and Michigan is still alive. One of the biggest threats for the Wolverines is rival Notre Dame.

“Around three dozen schools have offered and he has narrowed it down to five schools,” On3's Chad Simmons said. “The No. 39 prospect in the On3 Industry Ranking has locked in official visits to Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan and Notre Dame.”

Ian Premer is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #39 player in the 2026 class, the #3 TE and the top player in the state of Kansas. Premer currently attends Great Bend High School in Great Bend, KS.

“Premer is one of the nation’s best two-sport athletes and legit college prospect in football and basketball,” Premer's scouting report states. “He averaged 21.2 points and 9.2 rebounds a game on the hardwood and can play above the rim. He’s being recruited heavier for football and was productive on both sides of the ball last season. At 6-5, 205 pounds, he was a jumbo receiver who caught 32 balls for 538 yards and nine touchdowns.”

The Michigan football team has some tough competition here, as the Kansas schools obviously have the geographical advantage. They are close to home for Premer. However, if the Wolverines land a commitment, they will be getting a TE with a ton of potential.

“He added 64 tackles and four interceptions playing safety but tight end is his likely meal ticket at the next level and beyond,” the scouting report continues. “He has that great frame, runs well, natural hands, routinely wins jump balls and gives you something after the catch. He lines up predominately out wide but will occasionally move in to the slot. He has a huge catch radius and you can see his hoops background in how easy he wins 50-50 balls and should be an immediate red zone threat. We love the ceiling and feel he’s a high major Power 4 prospect who can play for any school in the country.”

Michigan has had a lot of success pumping out NFL talent at the TE position, and the Wolverines are hoping that Premer could be one of the next program greats.