Nov 6, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET

He may not agree to it, but there's no question that Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is one of the faces of the NBA. He draws a crowd anywhere he plays with his devil-may-care style and colorful personality.

He returned to action against the New York Knicks on Wednesday after missing their last four games due to a hamstring injury. Madison Square Garden was delighted to see Edwards back on the court, including the fans seated behind the Timberwolves' bench.

In the dying moments of the fourth quarter, with the game already settled in favor of the Knicks, Edwards took off his jersey and gave it to a fan, who was wearing a store-bought jersey of the All-Star guard.

Anthony Edwards hands his jersey to a Timberwolves fan seated behind the bench

The man beside her was definitely excited for the special souvenir.

Fans praised the 24-year-old Edwards for the cool gesture despite their blowout loss to the Knicks, 137-114.

“He’s a man of the fans, and you gotta respect that,” said @lakersaids.

“That's how you turn a loss into a win,” added @1000xSolid.

“He seems like a real good dude, honestly,” wrote @dannyducketts.

“When will it be me?” asked @drugsheal.

“That was a really good gesture, and yes, he really (made) her day,” posted @buluyelo.

Edwards didn't play up to par, finishing with 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting, two rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He also committed three turnovers.

Julius Randel led Minnesota with 32 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

The Timberwolves, who fell to 4-4, will return home to host the Utah Jazz on Friday.