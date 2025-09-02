A new twist came to light on Monday regarding the Michigan football program and it's sign-stealing investigation that was tied to Connor Stalions. CBS released a report that states that a former Michigan player lied to the NCAA and also secretly recorded a phone call with Stalions. The former player then provided information to a private investigation firm. It isn't clear who this player is, but this is certainly an interesting develoment in the whole saga.

The NCAA's report on the investigation revealed that a student-athlete recorded a phone call with Connor Stalions, and that a source from Michigan provided info to a private investigator.

“The NCAA report also stated that a student-athlete recorded a phone call with Connor Stalions, the centerpiece of the investigation, who received an eight-year show-cause penalty from the NCAA,” CBS said in a report on Sunday. “Additionally, the NCAA revealed that a campus source at Michigan provided material information to an unnamed private investigation firm.”

According to this report from CBS, the person who lied to the NCAA, recorded the phone call and provided info to the investigator are all the same person, and it is a former Michigan football player.

“CBS News Detroit has been provided information from a private investigator that shows that the student-athlete who lied to the NCAA about Partridge is the same student-athlete who recorded a phone call with Stalions without his consent,” the report continues. “The private investigator also informed CBS News Detroit that the student-athlete and the campus source are the same individual, who is a former player on the team.”

The Michigan football program received its sign-stealing punishment from the NCAA a couple of weeks ago, and we thought that this whole saga would be over. Well, that's clearly not the case. It's unclear where things will go from here, but this is a development that has people wanting answers.