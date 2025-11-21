The No. 22 Missouri Tigers have been without quarterback Beau Pribula since he suffered an ankle injury in the 17-10 Week 10 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. With the program set to take on the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners, it appears Pribula received a massive update that indicates his new health status.

As of Wednesday, it was reported that Pribula was deemed doubtful to play in Week 13 against Oklahoma, according to Chandler Vessels of On3 Sports. It was a nice step in the right direction for the senior quarterback.

“The initial injury report for a Week 13 SEC matchup between Missouri and Oklahoma has been released Wednesday evening. Both teams have multiple players listed, but there is perhaps no bigger name than Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula. Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz hinted earlier this week that Pribula might have a chance to return against the Sooners. Officially, the quarterback is listed as doubtful for the matchup.”

However, a new report on Thursday now claims that Pribula is expected to be upgraded to questionable, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. It's said that Beau Pribula will be a coach's decision, and that his availability will be largely based on how the star quarterback looks and feels before the game on Saturday.

“Sources: Missouri QB Beau Pribula is expected to be upgraded to questionable on the SEC availability report. He’s medically cleared to play on Saturday, and it’ll come down to a coach’s decision — with player input — on how he looks/feels in order for him to play at Oklahoma.”

Beau Pribula has played eight games for Missouri so far this season. He's managed to record 1,685 passing yards, 220 rushing yards, and 16 touchdowns while completing 69.6% of his pass attempts. The Tigers have been starting true freshman Matt Zollers for the past two games, who will be in line for his third start if Pribula is not cleared.