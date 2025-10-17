The 2025 Missouri football season has been great on the field. They are 5-1 and ranked 16th in the country. They lost their first game of the season last week when Alabama beat them in a close game at home. The good vibes have also continued off the field, with the Tigers recruiting extremely well and just landing a commitment from a four-star defensive lineman.

Four-star defensive lineman Tajh Overton committed to playing for the Tigers a few days after he decommitted from Oklahoma State. On3's national college football recruiting reporter, Hayes Fawcett, was the first to report the news after Overton informed him about his commitment.

Fawcett took to X to post the commitment for Overton: “BREAKING: Four-Star DL Tajh Overton has Committed to Missouri, he tells me for @rivals. The 6’3 275 DL from Owasso, OK, decommitted from Oklahoma State on Sunday, “Columbia I’m home (tiger emoji).”

The Oklahoma native committed to Missouri after decommitting from Oklahoma State due to Mike Gundy's being fired from the Cowboys mid-season. He has a lot to like physically, standing at 6-feet-3 and weighing 275 pounds, and could play immediately at the college level next season.

Overton committed to Oklahoma State back on June 27th after taking summer official visits with the Cowboys, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss. Now, Missouri is up after the coaching shakeup at Oklahoma State.

Missouri originally extended an offer to Overton over a year ago. His breakout season came in 2023, when he tallied 63 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and five sacks. During his junior season, he played along the interior defensive line, whereas this season, Overton is lining up more as an edge rusher.

It is worth noting that Overton's commitment is the 19th in Missouri's 2026 class. He also joins edge rushers Micah Nickerson and DeMarcus Johnson as the next defensive lineman to join the class.

The commitments have been rolling in for the Tigers recently, landing five new 2026 recruits since the end of September, including three-star JUCO defensive end DeMarcus Johnson. Four-star running back Terry Hodges, four-star linebacker JJ Bush, and four-star EDGE Micah Nickerson made up the rest of that list.