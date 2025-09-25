Eli Drinkwitz and the No. 20 Missouri Tigers have landed a promising player at the JUCO level, bringing in defensive lineman DeMarcus Johnson.

Johnson announced his transfer to the Tigers on Thursday, per Rivals. Hailing from Missouri City, Texas, he chose Missouri over the likes of the LSU Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs and West Virginia Mountaineers.

“It’s the perfect place for me to stay locked in and show the world what I can do,” Johnson told Rivals.

Johnson stands out as a three-star JUCO lineman on Rivals while 247Sports gives him an 88 rating with a three-star status. He is the second-best JUCO player at his position, the second-best JUCO player in the state of Texas, and the second-best player in the entire JUCO class. His composite score of 0.8850 lands him at the top spot in all three categories.

What's next for Missouri after DeMarcus Johnson transfer

It's a great addition for the No. 20 Missouri Tigers to have for the trenches, landing DeMarcus Johnson in the 2026 recruiting class.

Article Continues Below

Johnson's coming off of a 2024 season where he logged 29 total tackles, 19 solo tackles and delivered four sacks for the Hutchinson Blue Dragons. Johnson also recovered a pair of fumbles for the JUCO powerhouse, something the Tigers will have enjoyment utilizing next season.

In the meantime, Missouri progresses through the 2025 season with a perfect 4-0 record. They dominated the likes of Central Arkansas and Louisiana while getting solid victories over Kansas and South Carolina.

The Tigers are averaging 46 points per game on offense while conceding 16.8 points per game on defense. They have been consistent in the air and on the ground, producing 256.3 passing yards per contest for nine total touchdowns while having 298 rushing yards per contest for 13 total scores.

Quarterback Beau Pribula has been more than effective with his performances, completing 84 passes out of 116 attempts for 962 yards and eight touchdowns. Ahmad Hardy shines from the rushing unit with 79 carries for 600 net yards and six touchdowns, while Kevin Coleman Jr. and Marquis Johnson combine for 43 catches for 531 yards and three scores from the receiving unit.

The No. 20 Tigers will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the UMass Minutemen on Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET.