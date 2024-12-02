With the college football regular season over, a number of players are going to enter the transfer portal and others are going to announce their intentions to enter the NFL Draft officially. On Monday, Missouri star wide receiver Luther Burden III decided to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, as Pete Thamel of ESPN reported.

‘Missouri star wide receiver Luther Burden III tells ESPN he’s entering the NFL Draft. He’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s No. 19 overall player. “We’re just getting started,” he said.'

Burden is ranked No. 19 by draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. so it is a smart decision by Burden. In 2024, Burden caught 61 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games for the Tigers.

Burden's commitment process was busy. He originally committed to Oklahoma in October 2020 before decommitting from the Sooners in August 201. Then, he decided to commit to Missouri in October 2021, and now he is headed for the NFL Draft.

Burden's 2024 numbers were down from 2023. A year ago, he had career-highs in receptions (83), yards (1,197) and touchdowns (8), so 2024 took a dip in each category. However, his best game this season was against Boston College where he had six catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, his only game with 100 yards or more.

In a recent mock draft by Josh Edwards of CBS Sports, Burden was projected to go at No. 15 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“When Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen was at Kentucky, he used Wan'Dale Robinson as a multi-purpose tool. Luther Burden III would give them a player capable of getting the ball in space and taking it the distance in the event that Chris Godwin leaves in free agency,” Edwards wrote.

After a successful run at Missouri, Luther Burden III is now headed to the draft and should hear his name called early on draft night in April.