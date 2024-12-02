Texas Tech football one year ago swooped up a prized five-star find on the recruiting trail. Now, five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson made a huge decision involving his future at Lubbock.

Hudson is entering the transfer portal, per On3.com's Hayes Fawcett on Sunday evening. His decision comes 24 hours after the Red Raiders demolished West Virginia 52-15 to close the regular season at 8-4.

The star WR out of Lake Belton High in Temple, Texas was Texas Tech's lone five-star signing of the 2024 class. Hudson earned his five stars on every major national recruiting outlet. He became the Red Raiders' highest ranked signing ever in the era of recruiting rankings.

Hudson, however, struggled to gain consistent footing in Texas Tech's Air Raid offense. He settled for just eight catches, 123 yards and never scored once during 2024. Hudson wound up in a crowded WR room led by Josh Kelly — who became the Red Raiders' 1,000-yard option. Florida transfer Caleb Douglas and 2022 three-star signing Coy Eakin became the second and third receiving options next to Kelly.

Hudson became an entry on a day college football athletes announced their intentions to enter the portal. The transfer portal window for undergraduates officially opens up on Monday, Dec. 9 then stays open until Dec. 28.

Who can appeal to former 5-star Texas Tech receiver in portal?

Hudson adds to a growing list of high-profile college WRs seeking a new home.

Versatile North Carolina State wideout Kevin Concepcion placed his name as an entry on Sunday. Concepcion leaves following the 35-30 road win over rival North Carolina. The Wolf Pack also lose their 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year.

Da'Wain Lofton of Oklahoma State is another major portal entry. Lofton helped unveil his intentions to transfer on Saturday. Johntay Cook, though, emerged as the biggest early portal entry out of Texas. He announced his intentions to transfer from the Longhorns on Nov. 7.

Hudson, again, earned hefty praise during his prep career. He even got compared to New York Jets star Garrett Wilson by 247Sports' Gabe Brooks. Given Hudson's past five-star rating, he's bound to command a bevy of attention. And not just limited to schools with a WR opening because of the portal.

Colorado under Deion Sanders has established itself as a big destination for portal athletes. The Buffaloes did indeed offer Hudson out of high school. USC surfaces as another one to watch, as the Trojans lost five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles to a decommit.

Ohio State is another place not to rule out. Emeka Egbuka is a senior and likely the next highly coveted Buckeyes WR for NFL teams. Plus, the idea of pairing Hudson with prized freshman Jeremiah Smith (a fellow 2024 five-star WR) has to entice Ryan Day.

Or finally, Texas could become swayed to keep Hudson in-state — but head over to the SEC. Head coach Steve Sarkisian's reputation with receivers — from coaching DeVonta Smith at Alabama to recently producing first rounder Xavier Worthy — could be a strong sales pitch should the Longhorns pursue.