One of the most iconic figures in the college football world left his final footprint on the ESPN College GameDay stage on Saturday. Lee Corso changed the game almost 30 years ago when he put on the Brutus the Buckeye head to make his pick during the popular pregame show. Corso took the stage for the last time on Saturday as GameDay took place at… Ohio State. The first pick was the Buckeyes, and so was the last, as Corso put on the Brutus head one last time to take Ohio State over Texas.

Lee Corso goes with his first love for his final headgear selection. Brutus and the Ohio State Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/WinmoVu0KA — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

College GameDay is not going to be the same without Lee Corso. There are few people who have made an impact on college football like him, and fans all across the country are going to miss watching the headgear pick to kick off every week. It was only fitting that Corso went out the same way he started. Brutus helped Corso start the headgear tradition, and the mascot head is what he went out in as well.

ESPN's College GameDay was in Columbus for No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State. This is a massive matchup to begin the season, and it is a rematch of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl last season. The Buckeyes ended up winning that game, and they went on to win the national championship.

Both Texas and Ohio State are expected to make the CFP again this season. The Longhorns and the Buckeyes are ranked this high for a reason. They both have some of the best players in the entire country, and it wouldn't be surprising at all to see either of them win a national championship.

The Ohio State football team won it all last year, and starting out with a win against No. 1 Texas would be a great way to start the 2025 season. Lee Corso expects the Buckeyes to win.