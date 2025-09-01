ESPN’s College GameDay turned a Saturday morning into a historic sendoff on August 30, 2025, broadcasting live from Columbus, Ohio, for what became Lee Corso’s final appearance on the show. Fans sensed something special, and they showed up in record numbers. The episode became the most-watched in GameDay history, drawing 3.5 million viewers.

“Lee Corso's final appearance on ‘College GameDay' drew 3.5 million viewers for ESPN,” Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina reported. “It was the most-watched ‘GameDay' ever. The final 15 minutes of the show pulled in 5.1 million viewers.”

Thousands of Ohio State fans packed the set outside Ohio Stadium, waving signs and cheering as Corso joined Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee for three hours of highlights, tributes, and lighthearted banter. Former host Chris Fowler even stopped by, and at one point, the crowd chanted, “We love Lee!”

When it came time for his trademark headgear pick, the 431st of his career, Corso reached for the Brutus Buckeye mascot head, the same choice he made during his very first pick in 1996. “Gimme my first love!” he said as Herbstreit handed it over. His pick was on point later that afternoon, Ohio State defeated top-ranked Texas 14-7 in a defensive battle.

"Give me my first love!" Lee Corso's first-ever headgear pick belonged to Brutus and the Buckeyes and it's only fitting that his last one is the same ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A8Fgj8b3TR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2025

The broadcast doubled as a celebration of Corso’s legacy. The Ohio State marching band spelled out “CORSO” on the field. Clips of his most memorable picks aired, and in a show of solidarity, every GameDay analyst donned an oversized Corso mascot head.

The Lee Corso headgear 🥹 The College GameDay crew honoring Lee Corso on his final show 🧡 pic.twitter.com/sK4bgU0TUw — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2025

Over his 38-plus seasons, Corso nailed 66.6% of his picks and helped turn College GameDay into a cornerstone of college football culture. Despite suffering a stroke in 2009, he remained a fixture for 16 more years, his rapport with Herbstreit and his headgear reveals becoming beloved traditions.

As Davis confirmed, GameDay will retire the headgear segment in Corso’s honor. The show will continue with Davis, Herbstreit, Howard, Nick Saban, and McAfee at the desk, but without the man who made Saturday mornings unique.

Corso didn’t end with a grand speech. Just a smile, a wave, and one last correct pick. A fitting exit for one of college football’s most enduring figures.