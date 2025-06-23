Nebraska football added to its impressive college football recruiting blitz for June Monday. This time beating out two College Football Playoff teams in Ohio State and Clemson for this four-star.

The Cornhuskers and head coach Matt Rhule bolstered the defense with Danny Odem. The 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback from The First Academy in Orlando turns down the defending national champion Buckeyes and Tigers in the process, he confirmed to On3.

“It was a very tough decision because I like both schools a lot, but I had to go with Nebraska,” Odem said in revealing why he committed. “The relationships I have with the staff made the biggest difference. I am close to a lot of the coaches at Nebraska. They all recruit me, and they all like me there.”

He included Rhule as one of the coaches who courted him. Alongside defensive coordinator John Butler and defensive backs coach Addison Williams.

Nebraska is putting together an aggressive recruiting blitz for June

The Cornhuskers look like they've gotten with the times. They're taking advantage of the new era of CFB. Especially with official visits now conducted in June.

Nebraska bolstered the offense before the Odem commitment on Friday. Four-star tight end Luke Sorensen chose Nebraska over Ole Miss and Penn State. Sorensen cited the quarterback room, including Dylan Raiola, as one of his reasons why he chose the ‘Huskers.

Odem now ramps up the future of the defense with his decision to join the 2026 class. He added that he became drawn to the city in his conversation with On3.

“There is nowhere like it. Before I visited Nebraska, I thought Lincoln was in the middle of nowhere with nothing around it. I was wrong,” Odem said. “It is a big city with a lot to do and great fans. They have big buildings, great resources, and it can really help you after football.”

Odem now skyrockets to the top overall recruit for Nebraska's '26 class. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports offered this evaluation of the newest CB.

“Young corner with the size-speed combination that everyone wants on the perimeter. Pairs the physical traits with active eyes and high-end ball skills as he can jump routes and locate the football in the deeper third,” Ivins wrote down.

The Cornhuskers sit at seven verbal commits now.