Nebraska football has taken its share of wins and losses on the college football recruiting trail. Including losing a commit to Florida. But the Cornhuskers swooped up a massive West Coast win on Friday, claiming a win over Ole Miss and Penn State.

Prized 6-foot-4 tight end Luke Sorensen chose Nebraska over the Rebels and Nittany Lions. The Servite High School of Anaheim star gives Nebraska a Trinity League talent to work with. Sorensen himself revealed his intentions to join Nebraska on X.

Sorensen ranks as a three-star by multiple recruiting services. But he reeled in some massive power conference offers. Yet Nebraska entered his recruiting process early and never let up. Sorensen told Mike Schaefer of Husker 247 that he visualized lots of stirring scenarios in choosing the Cornhuskers.

“I just felt like Nebraska there's an opportunity to be elite over there,” Sorensen said. “I like the quarterback situation for the next couple years with Trae Taylor, Dayton Raiola and Dylan Raiola.”

He adds he loved tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield plus his fit into the offense. Nebraska busts multiple 12 personnel looks mixed with Air Raid.

Nebraska building growing 2026 recruiting class

Rhule and the Nebraska staff have edged Ole Miss before on the recruiting trail. Tackle Hayden Ainsworth committed on June 16. The Rebels were in the final running too.

But how is the rest of the 2026 class shaping up in Lincoln?

Cornerback CJ Bronaugh decommitted on June 18. He had been pledged to the Cornhuskers since Nov. 2024.

Nebraska got hit hard in the college football transfer portal too back in the spring. Rhule and the Cornhuskers lost four players on April 29.

Sorensen reignites enthusiasm for the Nebraska 2026 class. He brings the list of verbal pledges back to six. He'll soon line up for his third season on varsity in the state of California's top league. Sorensen added to Schaefer that he'll graduate early and enroll on campus by January.