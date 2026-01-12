Following her appearance at the 2026 Fiesta Bowl as the Grand Marshal, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella commemorated the experience with a montage.

Bella took to Instagram to share a sizzle reel of her time at the Fiesta Bowl. She used Cardi B's song “Hello” to go over the video. Clips of her taking selfies and posing with the Miami Hurricanes' cheerleaders were shown.

Miami defeated the Ole Miss Rebels in the Fiesta Bowl to advance in the College Football Playoff. They will now face the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 19.

Why was WWE's Nikki Bella at the Fiesta Bowl?

She served as the Grand Marshal for the Fiesta Bowl parade in 2026. Bella appeared to have fun at the event, and she had one of the best seats in the house.

Bella is from San Diego, California; however, she was raised in Phoenix, Arizona. The 2026 Fiesta Bowl was played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Currently, Bella is part of WWE's Monday Night RAW roster. She was last entrenched in a feud with Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Initially, they were allies. Bella turned on Vaquer during the Nov. 10, 2025, edition of RAW. She would unsuccessfully challenge for the Women's World Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames. Bella would once again challenge for the title, along with Raquel Rodriguez, during the Dec. 29, 2025, edition of RAW.

Now, Vaquer appears to be in a singles feud against Rodriguez. Vaquer is injured, but she will presumably continue her reign as Women's World Champion. Meanwhile, fans are waiting for Bella's inevitable return.

Bella made her surprise return to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble. A few months later, Bella returned again, this time as a full-fledged member of the roster, to promote the second Evolution PLE. At the show, she competed in the battle royal.

She then feuded with Becky Lynch over the Women's Intercontinental Championship heading into Clash in Paris. Bella has since shared the ring with Asuka, Roxanne Perez, Rodriguez, and Vaquer.