WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has dropped a major career update.

One of the top names in the industry, Bella called it quits from pro-wrestling several years ago. However, despite retiring from full-time in-ring action, Bella kept making sporadic appearances.

A 2020 Hall of Fame inductee, Bella made her long-time return to WWE earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, before embracing another in-ring run. Recently, Bella appeared for an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Addressing her current run without Brie Bella, the former Divas Champion also shared an update on her career.

“It’s hard. I mean, it’s always amazing and I’ve had my solo runs so, I think, especially when you’re an identical twin, you’re used to doing so many things together. It’s empowering when you have to do things on your own,” she said. “But, I know that however long this run is — a year, two years — it will be my last and final, and you know, in our industry you never wanna say never but, I’m just being realistic.”

Bella continued, “But, I started with her and I wanna end with her. I know everyone wants it and I think it would be really cool for the fans and as well for this new era, and especially when you turn me heel. I mean, I’m only super bad when I got sidekicks. It’s hard, and I hope I at least get to end it with her. I mean, two bad b*****s are way better than one.”

Nikki Bella is now scheduled to battle Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship on Nov. 29 at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Nikki Bella's sister Brie Bella still “hopeful” about a WWE run

Nikki Bella's twin sister and Hall of Famer Brie Bella also recently opened up about a possible future WWE run. Still “hopeful” for a comeback, she said, “I think there is definitely a last run in me. I’m at the age, and I’m strong, and I think it’s because I’m working out so hard.” Bella also added, “I’m feeling good. There is for sure a last run in me. But I’m like, wherever it may take me, wherever it may be. I hope it’s with you.”

The Bella Twins made their debut in 2008 and stayed with the Stamford-based promotion till 2012. They would have a brief stint on the independent circuit before returning to WWE in 2013.