North Carolina football will now have a 3,000-yard quarterback option at the disposal of Bill Belichick. This college football transfer portal addition gives Belichick his first, potential QB1.

The Tar Heels and Belichick landed Gio Lopez out of South Alabama, with Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealing the addition Thursday. Lopez heads to Chapel Hill after racking up 3,024 yards and 25 touchdowns. Lopez rose as a favorite to land with North Carolina Thursday morning.

The newcomer brings this rare element to a Belichick-led team: Left-handed passer. The eight-time Super Bowl winning head coach has never began any season starting a southpaw. Every Belichick starter for the New England Patriots — from Tom Brady to Mac Jones — were right-handed.

Lopez completed 66% of his throws. He shredded defenses with his mobility too — rushing for 465 yards and seven touchdowns. The former Jaguars QB enters the UNC picture with three remaining years of eligibility.

North Carolina, Bill Belichick lost QB before portal addition

The Lopez addition arrives following one loss in the QB room.

Ryan Browne bolted from the ‘Heels, jumping into the portal Wednesday per ESPN. Browne arrived via Purdue in December. But he ends up leaving after four months with the new regime.

He's not the only exit out of the Atlantic Coast Conference school. Former five-star offensive tackle Zach Rice jammed from UNC too. Cornerback Zion Ferguson also left. Belichick and the ‘Heels even watched sibling linebackers Cade and Crews Law leave.

The new North Carolina head coach even lost a QB recruit. Zaid Lott decommitted from the Tar Heels' 2026 class in March. Lott, though, committed through the previous staff led by Mack Brown. Lott chose the Tar Heels in June 2024. He became the first known decommit under Belichick.

Lopez emerges as a needed entry into the QB room. Belichick has a mobile QB he can now turn to on ACC foes.