North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick is getting some bad news. The Tar Heels are losing a 2026 quarterback commit, per On3. Quarterback Zaid Lott is decommitting from the school.

Lott is a North Carolina native from Charlotte. He pledged to North Carolina football in June 2024, when Mack Brown was still the coach.

“After much reflection, I have decided to forgo my commitment to the University of North Carolina,” Lott said, per the outlet. “This choice was tough, but I believe it’s the best step for my future. I’m grateful for the support and understanding from everyone involved. I’m excited for what comes next.”

Lott is a three-star player who will likely get plenty of suitors. The quarterback had previous offers from Charlotte, Florida State, Boston College and North Carolina State.

The quarterback is the first recruit to decommit from North Carolina. Belichick is having success with the transfer portal, as well as flipping recruits from other schools. North Carolina recently got a pledge from defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin, who had committed previously to Texas A&M.

Bill Belichick is hoping to find success with North Carolina football

Belichick surprised the football world when he decided to not take an NFL job this offseason. The legendary Super Bowl-winning coach instead chose to go to the college ranks.

North Carolina has had success in recent years under Mack Brown. Just a few years ago, the Tar Heels produced a first-round NFL Draft pick in quarterback Drake Maye. Maye ironically now plays for the New England Patriots, Belichick's old team.

It's unclear what happened with Lott and North Carolina that led to this split. Lott remained committed to the school, despite the coaching change. Several of North Carolina football's other recruits immediately decommitted following the announcement that Brown would no longer be the coach.

North Carolina football currently has the 25th best recruiting class in 2026, per 247 Sports. The Tar Heels have eight commits. Ruffin is the only four-star player currently committed, but several four-star prospects are considering North Carolina.

North Carolina is expected by many analysts to contend right away for an ACC championship under Belichick. The school is also expected to have plenty of tough competition in the league. Clemson and SMU made the College Football Playoff last season, and Florida State is rebuilding.

The Belichick era at North Carolina begins in September, when the Tar Heels start the season. North Carolina football plays TCU in a non conference game.