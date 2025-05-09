From the moment they got together, few approved of Bill Belichick's relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. Five months after hiring the legendary NFL coach, the North Carolina football team does not seem to approve either.

Within weeks of the couple's puzzling CBS interview and reports of Hudson's strange behavior while shooting a Dunkin' Donuts commercial, North Carolina banned her from all the football team facilities, according to journalist Pablo Torre. Though not clear if she will be permitted to attend games in the fall, Torre reports that Hudson can no longer be around the field, training facilities or Belichick's offices.

“Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me there has been a decision made last week by the higher-ups in the athletic department,” Torre said. “That decision was that Jordon Hudson is no longer allowed in the football building. Quote [from the team], ‘Don't think you'll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward.'”

Sources tell @PabloTorre that Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is now banned from UNC's football facility. One Belichick family source adds: "There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation — everything…

Torre added that he heard Belichick's family is “extraordinarily concerned” about the relationship. Similar reports have previously come out, but continue to echo with each new appearance the couple makes.

“One Belichick family source told me: ‘There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina, but Bill's legacy, reputation, everything he has built and worked for over decades.'”

North Carolina not only organization with Jordon Hudson issues

Torre continued to speak on the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson situation, saying many have been concerned for nearly a year. The reporter reflected on a commercial that the then-retired coach did with Underdog Fantasy in 2024 that Hudson reportedly crashed.

Torre reported that Hudson walked onto the set, of which she was not invited, and attempted to get herself into the commercial. The model supposedly wanted to use the shoot to “hard launch” her relationship with Belichick.

“There was one famous story that was witnessed by dozens of people,” Torre said. “Jordon Hudson arrived on set and started immediately pitching herself for a role that had not been discussed in this scripted, seven-figure commercial shoot. She left set, came back later wearing a yellow polka-dot bikini and a sun hat… Taping for the commercial was done by then. So they filmed something that one source told me may have involved a camera that might not have even been on.”

Bill Belichick's girlfriend crashed the set of his commercial, sources tell @PabloTorre, and tried to make her own ad: "She left set, came back — and she was wearing a yellow polka-dot bikini … The premise of the ad, according to my sources, was Jordon Hudson by the pool —…

Hudson has not yet responded to claims that she is forbidden from attending any North Carolina practices or team activities. So far, each time the couple received negative press, she responded passionately.