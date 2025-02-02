Bill Belichick and North Carolina football aren't just pursuing 2026 talent. The new Tar Heels head coach secured a major early recruiting victory for the 2027 class out in California. Already proving he's thinking ahead on the recruiting trail.

The new UNC head coach swooped up dynamic West Coast talent Skylar Robinson Saturday morning. The standout from Junipero Serra High School in Gardena confirmed on his X account that he's Chapel Hill bound. He'll soon suit up for the legendary coach.

Belichick and his coaching staff dipped all the way west to land their first '27 prospect. Robinson established himself as one of the top underclassmen in the state as a wide receiver and defensive back and already has completed two varsity seasons. Robinson averaged 13.2 yards per catch while breaking up seven career passes with one interception, per MaxPreps

He also plays in Division I of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section. That's annually the most loaded division in the state that's seen many past players play collegiately or in the NFL.

How California 2027 prospect chose Bill Belichick, North Carolina early

North Carolina wasn't the only school making a run at Robinson. College Football Playoff qualifier Arizona State represented one of his big early offers.

Belichick and UNC, though, earn the early victory for Robinson's services. Robinson included Tar Heels general manager Michael Lombardi in his post announcing his verbal commitment. The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder told Greg Biggins of 247Sports that UNC was “really hands on” with recruiting him. But there was more to his commitment to play for the eight-time Super Bowl winning head coach.

“I see them building something really special over there and for them to want to bring me in to be a part of that is an honor,” Robinson told Biggins.

Robinson already has a family connection in Chapel Hill. Older brother Jason Robinson is heading to the Tar Heels via Washington, where he played for Belichick's son Steve.

“I'm going to be coached by one of the greatest coaches of all time and playing along side my big brother is a dream come true for me,” Robinson added.

North Carolina is currently the lone ACC school to land a verbal commitment from a 2027 prospect. Robinson, though, may not be the last — especially for California talent. Linebacker/running back Isaiah Phelps of Pacifica High in Oxnard landed a North Carolina offer back on Jan. 29. Belichick and UNC currently have four players verbally pledged to the Tar Heels for 2026.