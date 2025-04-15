Bill Belichick is now the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels football program, which puts a spotlight on the team in general. However, the former New England Patriots head coach turned heads earlier in the offseason when it was revealed he wanted his girlfriend, Jordan Hudson, to be involved in some of the email exchanges. After weeks of pondering what her exact role is with the program, it's finally revealed what Hudson does for Belichick in North Carolina.

Reports indicate that Hudson, who is 24 years old, is not technically employed by the Tar Heels football program, according to Matt Baker of The Athletic. Instead, she's serving more as a consultant for Belichick offering advice to North Carolina regarding the eight-time Super Bowl winner and his son Steve Belichick, who is serving as the team's defensive coordinator next season.

“The Athletic obtained those emails Friday through an open records request. The 44 pages provide a glimpse at the role of his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, as Belichick steers a college program for the first time. The correspondence addresses the optics of the NFL legend hiring his son as defensive coordinator and concerns about social media attacks. Hudson does not have a contract or other employment agreement with the university, according to a public records request.”

Essentially, Hudson provides insight on how North Carolina can separate Bill Belichick and Steve Belichick to reduce the idea of Steve earning the defensive coordinator job due to nepotism. Some of the advice includes not referring to Steve as Belichick's son, and not sharing images of the two together on social media.

“Though Steve Belichick is, in fact, Bill's son, he should be depicted and represented as his own established, credible entity as opposed to an extension of Bill,” Hudson wrote on Dec. 22. “It can be easily misinterpreted that Steve is simply benefitting from nepotism but that is not the case. Steve was fortunate to have learned defensive football strategy from the ‘greatest defensive mind' of all time. He has earned his position due to his performance and output.”

Before accepting the North Carolina job, Steve Belichick worked as a defensive assistant for the Patriots for just over a decade. He took on the defensive coordinator job for the Washington Huskies in the 2024 season and is now working alongside his father again for the Tar Heels.