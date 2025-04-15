Jordon Hudson came to support Bill Belichick at his University of North Carolina football practice.

Over the weekend, Hudson was seen on UNC's football field as Belichick coached his new team. The former college cheerleader posted a recap video of her time at UNC in support of the former New England Patriots coach. The 24-year-old resembled UNC's school colors as she was seen on the sidelines in a blue snakeskin trench coat with a matching mini skirt, a white turtle neck, and white knee-high boots.

Back in January, Belichick signed with UNC, but since he's still able to take an NFL job, many weren't convinced he will stay.

“I didn't come here to leave,” Belichick said when asked if he would take an NFL job.

The former New England Patriots head coach was with the franchise for 24 years and won six Super Bowl championships in his career. UNC is the first time Belichick has coached on the collegiate level.

Hudson recently announced that she will be competing in the 2025 Miss Maine USA pageant.

“Happy International Pageant Day. I couldn’t think of a better day to share with the world that I will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025,” Hudson shared on Instagram.

The 24-year-old previously competed in Miss Maine 2024 and was the first runner-up. The preliminary event for Miss Maine USA will be on May 10, 2025. The final show where Miss Maine USA will be crowned will take place the following day, May 11, 2025.

Since she began dating Belichick in early 2023, she has been sharing a lot into her life and into their relationship. For Valentine's Day, she clapped back at haters with a subliminal message on her Instagram. The former cheerleader spoke about, in part, what love means to her and why haters should leave she and Belichick alone.

“There is no objective criteria for what constitutes someone’s worthiness of love. We do not need to justify “why” we love a particular person.The ways in which we develop our biological preferences are deeply personal in which we owe no justification nor explanation. Love does not discriminate against sex, skin-color, religion, age, or ability. Love does not fluctuate along with someone’s body weight,” she wrote in the caption, in part. “Love does not lie within a perfect complexion.Love is not as deep as one’s pockets. Love does not look the same every time you see it. People and relationships, like everything else, are impermanent; even though love is eternal.Love is not to be judged. It is never okay to harass or abuse a person based upon who they love.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGEiSclPlnN/

The couple has had a lot of backlash due to their nearly 50-year age gap but they have been blocking out the noise by still attending red carpet events or enjoying some beach yoga in their spare time.