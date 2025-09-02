Legendary coach Bill Belichick saw his debut for North Carolina get spoiled by TCU, 48-14, at Kenan Stadium on Monday. The Tar Heels opened up the scoring with an early touchdown, but that was the only time they tasted the lead as the Horned Frogs put on an offensive masterclass.

Quarterback Josh Hoover went 27-of-36 for 284 yards and two touchdowns for TCU, while running back Kevorian Barnes had 11 carries for 113 yards and an impressive 75-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter, which practically broke the back of North Carolina.

But while the main stories revolved around TCU's impressive showing and Belichick losing by 34 points in his debut, some fans couldn't help but take note that North Carolina's Max Johnson and Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, are both 24 years old.

“Max Johnson is only 4 months younger than Jordan Hudson,” said @ChrisWellbaum.

"Max Johnson is only 4 months younger than Jordan Hudson."

“When your QB room and your love life are in the same recruiting class,” added @Hype Hoosiers.

“This might be the best stat of the night,” wrote @ryandaly36.

Some fans, however, also stressed that it's not a big deal and it has nothing to do with North Carolina's campaign.

“After reading this, I now realize I didn’t want to know that,” commented @NickManchester9.

“‘This is the kind of reporting I live for,'” joked @ questeddybear.

“What is the bigger shock? I thought college players usually are 18-22. Coach has a ton of money. Therefore, a young girlfriend,” posted @BryanPollo46815.

The loss to TCU was North Carolina's worst defeat since 2022. Johnson went 9-of-11 for 103 yards and a touchdown. He replaced Gio Lopez in the third period after the latter's reportedly suffered a back injury. Lopez went 4-of-10 for 69 yards and one interception.

After leading at halftime, 20-7, the Horned Frogs broke the game wide open in the third quarter, outscoring the Tar Heels, 21-7.

Despite being an accomplished tactician, Belichick has admitted that adjusting to college football hasn't been easy, especially with all the regulations of the NCAA and nuances in recruiting.

Belichick made headlines earlier this year after asking team officials to include Hudson in all of his emails. There were also allegations that Hudson, a former college cheerleader, was controlling Belichick's career.