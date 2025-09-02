Former NFL coach Bill Belichick made his much-anticipated debut for North Carolina on Monday as they hosted TCU at Chapel Hill. While Belichick has been in many pressure-packed situations before, college football is an entirely different monster.

He realized that quickly as the Horned Frogs blasted the Tar Heels early on. The visitors went into the halftime break with a 20-7 lead, with quarterback Josh Hoover having a solid outing.

TCU leveled up in the third quarter, outscoring North Carolina, 21-7, to break the game wide open. That included a 75-yard touchdown rush by running back Kevorian Barnes.

The 73-year-old Belichick could only look from the bench, with his trademark visage, as he was embarrassed in his maiden appearance for the Tar Heels.

After all, TCU is not a pushover by any means. The team finished with a 9-4 record last season, with Hoover becoming one of the top signal-callers in the Big 12. He threw for over 3,900 yards and 27 touchdowns.

North Carolina, on the other hand, tallied a 6-7 record and finished tied for 10th in the ACC. The signing of Belichick last year signaled that the Tar Heels are very serious about regaining their competitiveness. The six-time Super Bowl champion coach is reportedly set to earn $10 million annually.

North Carolina icon Michael Jordan was on hand to watch Belichick's much-publicized debut, but the Horned Frogs spoiled the party.

Moreover, Belichick's tenure has already been riddled with controversies, particularly regarding his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. They made headlines earlier this year after Belichick asked team officials to include the 24-year-old Hudson in all of his emails.