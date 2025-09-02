North Carolina football had a special guest in attendance on Monday, during their game against TCU. That was Tar Heels basketball legend Michael Jordan, who was seen during the broadcast sitting with Roy Williams and Lawrence Taylor.

It appears that Jordan didn't stay to watch the end of the brutal game. Jordan's jet was documented on Bluesky as leaving the game early. North Carolina got whipped 48-14, in Bill Belichick's first game as head coach.

Micheal Jordan's Jet Took off near Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina, United States. — Celeb Jets (@celebjets.grndcntrl.net) 2025-09-02T03:05:58.697651+00:00

Jordan was one of several celebrities who attended the game to support the Tar Heels. Others included New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, and soccer star Mia Hamm. North Carolina fans were left with bitter disappointment, as the Tar Heels got smashed. TCU football scored 41 unanswered points in the game, and amassed more than 500 total yards of offense.

North Carolina football has a lot to work on moving ahead

The Tar Heels actually came out of the gate with a 7-0 lead in the contest. North Carolina football had an outstanding opening drive, capped off by a Caleb Hood touchdown run.

Things soon fell apart. It started to go downhill when North Carolina gave up a pick-six in the second quarter, while trailing 10-7 in the game.

“They were clearly the better team tonight,” North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick said, per the Associated Press. “They deserved to win and they did it decisively.”

TCU continued to roll, forcing total three turnovers in the game. It was a powerful statement for a team looking to win the Big 12 conference this season.

“I think we all felt a little disrespected,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. “There was a lot of conversation about this game and none of it was about us.”

North Carolina football struggled on both offense and defense. While the defense allowed more than 500 total yards, the offense struggled to move the chains. North Carolina finished 1-for-10 in third-down conversions in the game. The Tar Heels also mustered only 50 yards of rushing offense.

North Carolina next plays Charlotte on Saturday, as it looks to get Belichick his first victory as a college coach.