North Carolina football got absolutely blasted by TCU in the first game of Bill Belichick's tenure. Following the game, the North Carolina coach got criticized for his postgame press conference.

“A lot to clean up from Bill Belichick’s college debut, starting with the tackiest postgame press conference setup in football history,” NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter. He made the statement while also showing an image of the postgame presser.

North Carolina football turned the ball over three times en route to a 48-14 blowout loss. It was a nightmare for the Tar Heels, who had several celebrities in attendance at the game. That included North Carolina basketball legend Michael Jordan.

North Carolina football has a lot to fix

The Tar Heels gave up more than 500 yards of offense to TCU. North Carolina also allowed two defensive touchdowns off of turnovers. It was ugly, to say the least.

“We're going to get back to work, and we're going to get better,” Belichick said postgame to reporters, per Keeping It Heel.

North Carolina will have to. The squad could only muster 50 total rushing yards in the game. North Carolina football was also woeful in third-down efficiency. The team converted just 1-for-10 of their third downs.

“We’ll just keep working and keep grinding away. We’re better than what we were tonight, but we have to go out there and show that, improve it. So nobody’s going to do it for us. We’ll have to do it ourselves, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Belichick added.

TCU manhandled North Carolina, after the Tar Heels' opening drive. North Carolina was able to take a 7-0 lead in the contest, before allowing 41 unanswered points. North Carolina also got hit with some injuries in the game, to several key players.

The team has several tough games ahead, including a matchup with Clemson. The Tar Heels next play Charlotte on Saturday.