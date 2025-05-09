North Carolina football won over a top 10 quarterback for the 2026 class. Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels made the short list for one prized incoming senior talent. All amid a push from rivals Florida State and South Carolina.

Jackson, Alabama QB Landon Duckworth announced Belichick's Heels in his top five. The Seminoles and Gamecocks are also on his short list, Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealed on Thursday evening.

Rounding out Duckworth's top five are Ole Miss and Auburn. But UNC can deliver a massive college football recruiting coup for the first-year Tar Heels coach.

The eight-time Super Bowl winner and UNC currently don't have a QB committed for the '26 class. Belichick lost Zaid Lott to a decommitment back on March 25. North Carolina does have Gio Lopez on board via the college football transfer portal, though.

Still, Duckworth becomes a major addition to Belichick's UNC team if he chooses the Heels.

Top 10 QB would bring dynamic element to Bill Belichick, North Carolina

Duckworth ranks as a four-star talent by multiple national recruiting outlets. He's the nation's No. 6 ranked QB, plus Alabama's third-best prospect by 247Sports. Andrew Ivins wrote a glowing take during his 247Sports evaluation of Duckworth.

Ivins called him a “dynamic dual-threat with rare physical tools.” He also liked his quick release. Duckworth owns multiple state championships in basketball, track and on the football field. There are areas Duckworth must fine tune, though, as Ivins pointed out.

“Ball placement can be a bit erratic when looking to target the intermediate parts of the field, but makes up for the spotty accuracy with his legs and agility as he can exit the pocket and create chunk plays,” Ivins wrote.

Duckworth also owns an astonishing 33-5 overall record as a starting quarterback. He landed 32 total offers before unveiling his top five. Belichick and UNC would ignite their '26 class if they win over the QB.