The drama between Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, continues to evolve. Whether they want to or not, the North Carolina football team is forced to get involved in the chaos.

After reports of Hudson being banned from the North Carolina football team facilities surfaced, the school quickly denied the rumors. Representatives of the school confirmed that Hudson is not an employee of the school or the football team but is allowed to support her boyfriend on the team grounds at any time, per On3 Sports.

The initial claim that Hudson was banned from team facilities came from journalist Pablo Torre, who said his report came from “North Carolina sources.” Torre revealed his information on a recent edition of his show, “Pablo Torre Finds Out.”

Torre claimed to have much more information on the increasingly bizarre relationship. He added that he heard from a “Belichick family source” that the 73-year-old's relatives were concerned about how Hudson negatively affected his health and career legacy. That claim has yet to be denied by anybody close to Belichick.

Hudson has yet to react to Torre's report. Never afraid to voice her opinion, the 24-year-old model is typically quick to dismiss criticism of her or her relationship.

UNC impacted by Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson's relationship

Since it lured Bill Belichick out of retirement, North Carolina has reluctantly been linked to the drama his girlfriend continues to stir. Despite Hudson's distant connection to the team, her relationship with Belichick has triggered many indirect consequences for the Tar Heels.

Early in the offseason, North Carolina was briefly expected to be the subject of the 2025 offseason edition of “Hard Knocks.” However, the HBO product quickly changed course, with reports suggesting Hudson's presence influenced the show's change of heart.

Now somewhat of a media personality, many of Hudson's actions reflect poorly on Belichick and, subsequently, North Carolina football. As outlets desire to connect with Belichick amid his return to the sidelines, Hudson provides a significant obstacle. The couple's viral interview with CBS will likely prevent any other major platform from reaching out.