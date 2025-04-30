North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, have been under fire for their recent interview for CBS, which seemingly went off the rails after the coach was asked about how the two met. On Wednesday, Belichick released a statement on the interview.

“I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, ‘The Art of Winning – Lessons from My Life in Football.' Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” Bill Belichick said in his statement.

Belichick goes on to say that the interview with Tony Dokoupil of CBS did not stick to those parameters, while reiterating that he has made it known that he and Hudson met on a flight in 2021 in the past.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview,” Belichick said. “I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book. After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track. Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.”

An eight-minute segment was eventually released from the interview, and Belichick asserts that the contents of that segment does not accurately represent how the interview was conducted.

“The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career,” Belichick said. “Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative – that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation – which is simply not true.”

The interview with Belichick has garnered a lot of attention, and now the topic has been addressed from his end.