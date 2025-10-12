Oregon State football just lost its seventh game of the season against Wake Forest, as the program is still looking for their first win. The next day, they decided to make some changes, firing head coach Trent Bray after their 0-7 start to the season, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Oregon State has now lost 13 of its last 14 games, and at this point, they want to find any momentum they can to get a win this season. They've been taking some tough losses all season, including their rivalry game against Oregon.

A coaching change is always something that can ignite that change, and the hope is that things begin to click for the program as the season continues.

After the game against Wake Forest, Bray was asked about his job security, something that he's probably been asked about for the past few weeks.

“I really don’t think about that,” Bray said via Ryan Clarke of The Oregon Live. “Those are out of my control, decisions that people make. I’m just going to show up until they tell me I can’t.”

The feeling is that Bray had lost the locker room, and backup quarterback Gabarri Johnson said little, but a lot, about the effort of the team.

“To be honest with you, effort problems have been happening every game,” Johnson said. “I could say the same thing about people in the first game when we got down to Cal. They quit already. Whoever wants to play is going to show.”

With a coaching change, the only thing to do now is to right the wrongs they committed in the first seven games of the season, and it starts next week against Lafayette.