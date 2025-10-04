Coming off two consecutive wins, Notre Dame returned home to host Boise State in arguably the most underrated matchup of Week 6 of the 2025 college football season. The Irish entered the game as sizable favorites, but suffered a big loss early with offensive tackle Aamil Wagner exiting in the first quarter.

The Irish already entered the game shorthanded, playing without starting receiver Jaden Greathouse. Wagner then appeared to suffer a lower leg injury early in the contest, but was able to limp off the field with the assistance of medical trainers. Wagner headed straight to the injury tent upon reaching the sideline.

The junior tackle is one of the most experienced members of Marcus Freeman's offense. As the only offensive lineman to start every game of Notre Dame's 2024 runner-up season, Wagner was making his 21st consecutive start in Week 6, per Drew Mentock of Irish Illustrated.

Article Continues Below

Notre Dame has a plethora of freshmen to deploy during Wagner's absence. Redshirt freshmen Guerby Lambert and Styles Prescod are the next players listed on the depth chart.

Wagner's loss did not hurt Notre Dame much in the first quarter, as it accumulated 142 yards on its first two drives. CJ Carr got the Irish on the board on their second drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Will Pauling. The extra point would get blocked, giving them a 6-0 lead at the end of the opening period.

However, Notre Dame's defense was the true story of the first half. The Irish stifled Boise State's first two drives, holding the Broncos to just 21 yards of offense after 15 minutes.