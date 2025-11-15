Notre Dame football has one high-flying offense. That is in part due to the exploits of their dynamic running back Jeremiyah Love.

On Saturday, Love was asked about who he considers his most significant influences in that position, per ESPN's College GameDay. He listed Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, and, most notably, Barry Sanders.

Jahmyr Gibbs. Saquon Barkley. Barry Sanders. Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love shares who he looks to model has game after 💪 pic.twitter.com/LcKIxh2kAx — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Currently, Love has accumulated 988 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 154 carries. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman believes that Love has the potential to contend for the Heisman Trophy at season's end.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame is ranked No.9 in the nation and has a 7-2 record as it takes on Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The junior RB has so far 2,498 rushing yards, 388 carries, and 31 touchdowns. Altogether, Love is known for his explosive running style and his ability to leave defenders in the dust. Plus, Love can execute some smooth spin moves to escape the defensive pressure.

Last year, Notre Dame finished the season at 14-2 and made it all the way to the national championship game.

Ultimately, the Fighting Irish lost to Ohio State 34-23.

How Barry Sanders established the template for Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame

From Oklahoma State to the Detroit Lions, Sanders was the premier running back of his era. In 1988, Sanders was honored with the Heisman Trophy while at Oklahoma State and in the process set all sorts of records.

Altogether, he 15,269 rushing yards, 99 rushing touchdowns, and 2,921 receiving yards during his time in the NFL.

Additionallly, Sanders was a 10-time Pro Bowlers, 1997 NFL MVP, and has the most conescutive games with 100 yards with 14.

He was just as known for his explosive and dynamic style. In that sense, he exemplifyed that approach long before Love was born.

More than that, Sanders was known for his extraordinary humility, which led to him stepping down in his early 30s as he was on the cusp of surpassing Walter Payton.