The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team has hit a major roadblock in the midst of its playoff push. A pivotal injury to its offensive front could shift the course of the season as starting left guard and team captain Billy Schrauth is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained MCL. The latest setback is the third major injury to a Notre Dame offensive line already battling depth issues, threatening the Fighting Irish’s current resurgence after an 0–2 start.

Schrauth's absence strips the line of both leadership and experience—key traits for a unit that has shaped Notre Dame football's identity in 2025. His ability to control the trenches has been vital, especially in high-stakes games where physicality determines the outcome.

Schrauth's injury was first reported by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, who broke the news on Monday via X (formerly known as Twitter), two days after the team's 34–24 win over the USC Trojans.

“Notre Dame standout left guard Billy Schrauth is expected to miss 3–4 weeks due to a knee injury he suffered vs. USC Saturday, sources tell @CBSSports.

Schrauth, a team captain for the No. 12 Irish, is viewed as one of the top draft prospects among draft eligible guards.”

The Notre Dame offensive line, already down center Ashton Craig (season-ending) and right guard Charles Jagusah (leg), now leans on redshirt sophomore Sullivan Absher at left guard. The timing isn’t ideal — the Fighting Irish are 5-2 and clinging to College Football Playoff hopes with crucial November matchups on the schedule.

Before the injury, Schrauth had been a core leader in an offensive front that averaged over 200 rushing yards per game. That dominance peaked against USC, where Jeremiyah Love exploded for 228 yards and a touchdown, while Jadarian Price added 87 more on the ground, fueling a fifth straight win for the Irish.

The Notre Dame football team enters a bye week with time to regroup. Schrauth is expected to return by the November 15 trip to Pittsburgh to play the Panthers at Acrisure Stadium, but the risk of further setbacks exist. For a team eyeing postseason relevance, the next 3-4 weeks will test its depth, resilience, and resolve.