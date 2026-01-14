Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame Fighting Irish are making an aggressive transfer portal push, and it continued on Tuesday with another notable addition, as the Fighting Irish secured a commitment from former Ohio State wide receiver Mylan Graham. The move adds a former elite prospect to Freeman’s rapidly growing transfer class and further strengthens Notre Dame’s wide receiver depth heading into the upcoming season.

The commitment was reported by On3 insider Hayes Fawcett, who confirmed Graham’s destination while highlighting both his recruiting pedigree and remaining eligibility.

“Ohio State transfer WR Mylan Graham has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells On3. Graham was ranked as a Top 40 Recruit in the 2024 Class (per On3 Industry). He’ll have 3 years of eligibility left.” Fawcett posted on X, formerly Twitter

Graham arrives in South Bend after spending two seasons at Ohio State, where opportunities were limited due to an elite receiver room. He redshirted during the 2024 season, appearing in four games without recording a catch, then saw increased action in 2025.

During that campaign, Graham played in nine games and finished with six receptions for 93 yards as he continued developing behind stars Jeremiah Smith and team captain Brandon Innis, who is set to return in the upcoming season as well.

Article Continues Below

Despite modest production, Graham’s upside has long been evident. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver was a five-star recruit and the No. 33 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

Graham entered the transfer portal on Jan. 4, shortly after Ohio State’s College Football Playoff loss to the Miami Hurricanes. His decision came amid coaching changes in Columbus and increased competition at receiver. He now heads closer to home, as a Fort Wayne, Indiana native, with three full seasons of eligibility remaining.

Notre Dame has been particularly active in portal activity, and with Graham becoming the second Ohio State transfer at the position to commit to the Irish, joining Quincy Porter. He also represents one of several portal additions in recent days, as Notre Dame’s total transfer haul continues to climb.

Graham will have an opportunity to carve out a more prominent role in Notre Dame’s offense, where his speed, recruiting pedigree, and familiarity with high-level competition could translate into increased production in a less crowded receiver rotation.