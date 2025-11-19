Joe Burrow is stuck on the sideline, but his mindset is exactly what the Cincinnati Bengals need as questions swirl around the franchise and, inevitably, NFL rumors about its future.

Head coach Zac Taylor revealed that Burrow has pushed through seven-on-seven work in practice and could ramp up to some 11-on-11 soon, insisting the star quarterback is determined to get back on the field in 2025 despite a painful turf toe issue.

At 3-7, the Bengals are essentially out of the playoff race, yet Burrow’s focus remains simple: he wants to play football for Cincinnati and keep leading this locker room, even if his return would likely come with a metal plate in his shoe and a tweaked playbook to protect his limited mobility.

That determination unfolds against a backdrop of NFL rumors that now extend beyond the roster and into the coaching offices. In a recent ESPN piece, Dan Graziano noted that people around the league are keeping an eye on Cincinnati’s situation with Zac Taylor, as well as Cleveland with Kevin Stefanski, even adding that Stefanski would probably be an attractive candidate elsewhere if the Browns ever chose to move on.

With both AFC North teams underperforming relative to expectations, it is natural that their head coaches drift onto the hot seat watch, fair or not. Burrow’s injury and the Bengals’ slide only add fuel to that conversation, as ownership has to decide how much of this season’s mess is bad luck and how much is structural.

Cleveland has its own set of problems, especially under center.

After the loss, Kevin Stefanski explained that Sanders had not received first-team reps in practice, since starters naturally get the overwhelming majority of snaps during the week.

Stefanski insisted the staff still trusts Sanders’ preparation and believes he will look better once he actually gets those reps with the main group, but his 4-for-16 line with 47 passing yards and an interception showed just how steep that learning curve is.

So while Burrow grinds through rehab and talks like a player who still believes in this Bengals core, the bigger picture for both Cincinnati and Cleveland is murkier.

If the losses keep piling up and development at quarterback stalls, pressure on Taylor and Stefanski will not ease, no matter how much respect they hold in league circles. The next few weeks may say as much about their long-term futures as they do about the standings.