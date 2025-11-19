Two-time Olympic gold medalist Jewell Loyd announced Tuesday that she will join Project B, becoming the latest WNBA star to commit to the new women’s basketball league set to launch in Europe and Asia in November 2026. Her decision came one day after former league MVP Jonquel Jones confirmed she would also play in the startup league, which plans to offer higher salaries and equity stakes to its athletes.

Loyd, who helped the Las Vegas Aces capture their third championship in four seasons, said she sees the move as part of a broader investment in the sport’s future.

“Every step forward in this game is an investment in what’s possible. I believe in where women’s basketball is headed, and the worldwide momentum is real,” Loyd said on social media, as reported by Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press. “I’m excited to help shape what comes next for the next generation.”

Jones said she looked forward to continuing to “play against the best players in the world, play with the best players in the world and be able to see new parts of the world.”

Project B chief basketball officer Alana Beard told the Associated Press that Loyd and Jones embody the league’s vision.

“Jonquel and Jewell represent Project B’s core principles of elite talent, global impact and leadership beyond the court,” Beard said.

The two join WNBA All-Stars Nneka Ogwumike and Alyssa Thomas in the six-team, 66-player league. Salaries are expected to exceed those in the WNBA and Unrivaled, though specific figures have not been released.

Loyd, 32, has previous overseas experience and played in Unrivaled during its inaugural season. With both leagues expected to overlap, Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell said the organization remains committed to competitive pay and offering players “a meaningful stake in the business.”

Project B’s schedule, running through April 2027, will not conflict with the WNBA season.