The Notre Dame football program is currently in the midst of a highly important offseason for the future direction of the team. The Fighting Irish are coming off a 2025 season in which they reeled off ten straight wins to finish the campaign at 10-2, but ultimately lost out on a bid to the college football playoff and declined their bowl game invite in protest to that decision.

In the weeks since then, the Irish have fended off rumors of head coach Marcus Freeman's possible departure to the NFL, and now, Freeman is getting busy adding some more valuable leadership to his staff in South Bend.

“Notre Dame is expected to hire Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry as a co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach,” reported Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

“Has been a key figure in Illinois posting 19 wins the last two seasons, the winningest two-year run in school history,” he noted.

Article Continues Below

Indeed, Illinois football has risen in the ranks into a truly respectable program over the last couple of seasons, with their defense being a key reason why. Adding Herny to the mix will certainly help Notre Dame solidify itself on that side of the ball, as the team was a bit shaky at times throughout the 2025 season, surrendering big plays late in their season-opening losses to the Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies, which ultimately ended up being what kept them out of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame will also have some things to sort out on the offensive side of the ball, as running back and Heisman Trophy finalist Jeremiyah Love is taking his talents to the NFL Draft, leaving a gaping hole in terms of offensive production for the Irish.

Still, overall, Notre Dame fans will likely be happy that the team is bringing in one of the most respected defensive minds in the country.