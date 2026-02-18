The road to the NFL Draft is gearing up now that we are in the football offseason. One of the most interesting players in the NFL Draft is Jeremiyah Love out of the Notre Dame football program. Love has proven he is a born playmaker with the ball in his hands. He has proven versatile as well, and that versatility could have him drafted as the highest-ranked running back on the board.

Love was on the most recent episode of “This is Football” with ESPN reporter Kevin Clark, and was asked what he would bring to a team that drafts him. He said he would do anything possible to help that team. That means running the ball, catching, and blocking.

The quote that stood out was: “I'm willing to do anything for this team to have success.”

The 2026 NFL Draft is not until April, but many mock drafts are out, and most have Love cracking the top 10. Most mock drafts you will find have Love selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 9 pick, which would be big because the running back position in Kansas City has been a revolving door recently.

In his college career, he played in 41 games, had 2,882 rushing yards, 594 receiving yards, and 42 total touchdowns. Love isn’t in the same tier of prospects as Bijan Robinson we have seen recently; he doesn’t run with the same power or possess the same elite vision, but he isn’t far behind either. Love’s home run speed and ability to burst through the tiniest holes make him one of the most intriguing prospects in the upcoming draft.

Love was also a Heisman Trophy candidate this past season in college football and was the highest-rated player not a quarterback at the ceremony. He finished behind Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who won the Heisman Trophy, and Diego Pavia, who finished second in the voting.

It seems likely that Love will be drafted in the top 12 of the NFL Draft, and it is in no small part due to how dominant he was at Notre Dame.