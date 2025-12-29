With the rumors surrounding Notre Dame football's Marcus Freeman and the New York Giants, since the NFL team is looking for the next head coach of the franchise, the college figurehead has come out regarding the rumors. Though the Giants are the only team linked to the Notre Dame football head coach in Freeman, he took to social media to make his point understood about his status for next season.

He would make a post about staying with the Fighting Irish in 2026, as there is unfinished business after the team didn't make the College Football Playoffs (CFP).

“2026…run it back,” Freeman wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Go Irish.”

Dianna Russini of The Athletic would report about New York having interest in Freeman, despite never coaching in the NFL, though his leadership skills are “what's drawing the interest of general managers and owners” of the league at wide.

“I also expect Freeman to garner interest from other NFL organizations,” Russini wrote on Dec. 13. “And though he has never coached in the NFL, his leadership, people skills, and ability to thrive in one of the most high-profile jobs in the country are what’s drawing the interest of general managers and owners.”

Teams have “done research” on Notre Dame football's Marcus Freeman

Article Continues Below

As the Notre Dame football schedule in 2026 looks to see a much more determined team after missing out on the CFP, there is no doubt that Freeman could have a future in the NFL. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN would also say that besides the Giants, the Tennessee Titans “have done their research” on Freeman, as his options appear to be open.

“Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman’s name has been heavily circulated in recent weeks,” Fowler wrote on Dec. 24. “The Giants are expected to have interest in him when the carousel kicks off. But the Titans have done their research.”

While there were others, it definitely looks as if Freeman wants to bring more success to the Fighting Irish, looking to bring the program back to the National Championship game.