Marcus Freeman did not hold back on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's defensive struggles in the 41-40 heartbreaker to the No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game, scoring in all four quarters. However, the No. 8 Fighting Irish were unable to make the right plays on the defensive side of the ball, which negatively impacted them in coming up short by the end.

Texas A&M torched Notre Dame in the air, seeing their quarterback Marcel Reed complete 17 passes out of 37 attempts for 360 yards and two touchdowns. Their run game was also efficient, making 32 rushes for 128 yards and three scores.

Freeman reflected on the loss after the game, via reporter Matt Fortuna. He is aware that the team's display on that end wasn't good enough for them to win against Texas A&M, emphasizing that the execution must be better.

“It’s not good enough. It’s not good enough in the run, the pass. We’re not getting enough pressure on the quarterback…It’s not the calls. It’s the execution,” Freeman said.

How Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame performed vs. Texas A&M

Marcus Freeman knows that Notre Dame can't compete for the College Football Playoff if their defense can't make plays down the stretch to beat Texas A&M and other sides. It's not enough for their offense to score a lot; they need the defense to come through in crucial moments.

CJ Carr put up a solid effort in commanding the offense. He completed 20 passes out of 32 attempts for 293 yards and a touchdown and an interception.

The run game was effective throughout the matchup. Jeremiyah Love led the way with 23 rushes for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Jadarian Price came next with 12 carries for 68 yards and two scores.

The receiving corps was productive with the chances Carr provided them. Love was active in this area as he made four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Eli Raridon finished with four receptions for 85 yards and Malachi Fields provided five catches for 77 yards.

The No. 8 Fighting Irish will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Purdue Boilermakers on Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. ET.