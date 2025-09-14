The No. 16 Texas A&M football has a tough assignment Saturday night, as they play the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Aggies entered the contest with great momentum, having won back-to-back games to start the 2025 college football season, albeit against overmatched non-conference opponents. They defeated the UTSA Roadrunners in Week 1, 42-24, before dismantling the Utah State Aggies, 44-22, in Week 2. The Fighting Irish present the first real challenge in 2025 for Texas A&M, which went 8-5 in the 2024 campaign.

For Texas A&M football to beat the Fighting Irish in enemy territory, the Aggies could certainly use some big plays not just to put pressure on the host team but also to lessen the impact and influence of the crowd in the game.

That was exactly what Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver did in the first quarter. Facing an early seven-point deficit, Texas A&M needed just two plays on a drive to get itself on the board. After a four-yard run by running back Le'Veon Moss, quarterback Marcel Reed found wide receiver Mario Craver, who broke multiple tackles on his way to a huge 86-yard touchdown score.

Craver has been sensational in his first season with Texas A&M football since transferring from the Mississippi State Bulldogs program.

He introduced himself to Aggies fans with a 122-yard performance in the win over the Roadrunners, then followed that up with a 114-yard showing against Utah State. At the half of this Notre Dame game, Craver already has 173 receiving yards to go with his touchdown on six receptions.

Craver only had 368 receiving yards and three touchdowns in nine games in 2024 with the Bulldogs, but he's already surpassed both numbers through just three games in his tenure with Texas A&M.

