Notre Dame football's Mitchell Evans is looking to maintain an incredible streak for Fighting Irish tight ends at the upcoming NFL Draft. The Wadsworth, Ohio native has been the leading TE in receiving for the college football powerhouse over the past few years and was a key contributor on the team that made the National Championship game.

Still, Evans is projected to be a likely Day 3 pick in this year's draft. However, should Mitchell not be selected, it would break a streak that goes back to Anthony Fasano in 2004. Since then, every primary Notre Dame football starting tight end has been drafted. Evans was asked about this streak on Thursday morning at the NFL Scouting Combine and gave a detailed response.

“Definitely don’t want to be the guy to break that streak … I feel confident enough to the point where (going undrafted) won’t happen. We’ll see what happens. I don’t really sense the pressure of that. I just turn it into excitement to continue that legacy, continue the heritage, given that Notre Dame title of Tight End U.

Going to the school that I did, Notre Dame, I feel like it only gives you a little bit more of an edge. It puts an expectation on your shoulders from people to be at that (NFL) level. That only made me push harder to get to this point and get the most out of myself.”

Mitchell Evans should be an NFL tight end, regardless of whether he gets drafted or not

Mitchell Evans deserves to be drafted. At 6'5″, 260 lbs, the 21-year-old is a phenomenal blocker who can even line up at fullback when called upon. Throughout his career, he's also been a reliable pass-catcher for Notre Dame football. Evans' 40-yard-dash time of 4.76 also makes it very believable that he can be a multi-faceted tight end at the next level.

In the meantime, the Fighting Irish will look to rebound from losing their starting tight end over the past few years. Head coach Marcus Freeman's team is bringing in an intriguing four-star recruit at the position in James Flanigan. The incoming freshman will have to battle with several talented players who will start spring ball ahead of him on the depth chart.

Overall, it's safe to assume that both Mitchll Evans and Marcus Freeman will continue to make Notre Dame football Tight End U. Many players, like Anthony Fasono, Kyle Rudolph, and Cole Kmet, have gone on to have very fruitful NFL careers. Evans has the potential to follow in their footsteps.