The Notre Dame football team made it all the way to the national championship this season, but they fell just short as Ohio State ended up claiming the college football crown. Since the season ended, the Fighting Irish have had a few surprising transfer portal departures, and one of them is offensive lineman Rocco Spindler.

Rocco Spindler was a starting offensive lineman for the Notre Dame football team, but he is in the transfer portal now. Spindler is obviously one of the top available players in the portal, but he is also one of the top players in the portal in general.

It looks like there are three teams in the running in terms of landing a commitment from Spindler, and they all reside in the Big Ten.

“Indiana, Michigan and Nebraska are battling for Notre Dame transfer OL Rocco Spindler, sources tell @SWiltfong_ and me,” Pete Nakos said in a post.

Spindler isn’t the only offensive lineman that decided to leave Notre Dame. Pat Coogan, Ty Chan and Sam Pendleton also entered the transfer portal, and Chan has already committed to UConn while Pendleton is headed to Tennessee. Coogan is still on the hunt, and the Michigan football team is pursuing him as well.

Michigan is definitely an interesting team to watch for here regarding Spindler. Spindler is from the state of Michigan as he went to Clarkston High School, and the Wolverines were close to landing a commitment from him out of high school. Spindler decided to go to Notre Dame, but he is now in the transfer portal and could make a return to his home state.

Landing a commitment from Spindler or Coogan (or both) would be massive for Michigan. The Wolverines have had a good offseason in the transfer portal already, but fans would certainly feel better if they got some more experience for the offensive line. These Notre Dame football transfers can provide just that.