It took Marcus Freeman only three seasons to build the Notre Dame football program into a National Championship contender, but now just days after coming up one win short of their first title in nearly four decades, the Fighting Irish find themselves in a position where Freeman and his staff will need to build this team back up again.

Just days after losing starting guard Sam Pendleton to the transfer portal, another two Notre Dame offensive linemen have announced their intentions of entering the transfer portal as well. According to Pete Nakos and Matt Zenitz respectively, starting center Pat Coogan and guard Rocco Spindler will be departing South Bend.

Later on Thursday, offensive lineman Ty Chan also entered the portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.

While losing three players who earned starts along one of the best offensive lines in the country is without question a huge blow to the Irish, there is optimism that Notre Dame could still be home to one of the best offensive lines in the country next season, with Charles Jagusah and Guerby Lambert returning. The Irish will also be bringing in three four-star freshman to compete right away for starting spots, and there's no telling what Marcus Freeman will be able to do in the transfer portal.

Perhaps the biggest loss — if not the most noteworthy — is quarterback Riley Leonard, who exhausted his final year of eligibility at Notre Dame. The Irish have made a habit of bringing a starting quarterback in via the transfer portal who has plenty of experience to his name. However, just a few weeks ago Freeman noted that the Irish, “have no plans on going to the transfer portal for a quarterback.”

This likely means that it will be either Steve Angeli — who played for a series against Penn State while Leonard was being evaluated for a concussion — CJ Carr, or Kenny Minchey who ends up the day one starter for the Irish next season.