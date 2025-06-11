Ohio State football could say they're on top of the world as they've recently received a string of good news about their program. To start off, four-star edge rusher Khary Wilder committed to the Buckeyes, and he spoke about why he chose them instead of his other options, such as Notre Dame, Washington, and UCLA.

“My visit had the biggest impact on my commitment,” Wilder said via On3. “I went out to Columbus with my family, and being from L.A., we knew nothing about Columbus. We knew about the program, but a great part of the visit was seeing the city. How lively it is, what it is like and me and my parents loved it. Seeing that I could live there and be happy really opened my eyes.”

Ohio State fans seem to be excited about the move, and Wilder should be excited as well.

“THE Ohio State [emoji] Welcome home,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Welcome to the greatest rivalry in sports young man,” another user wrote.

In other news, another Ohio State commit has made an NIL announcement.

“Ohio State QB commit Brady Edmunds has donated toys and books using NIL dollars to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. The four-start recruit is the No. 3 QB prospect in 2027,” On3 wrote.

“Great on and off the field,” one user wrote.

“We can get behind that young man,” another user wrote.

“This kid already impressive off the field. Love this,” a third user wrote.

Fans seem to be getting behind how Edmungs carries himself, and the program has a stand-up guy who will impress on and off the field. Ohio State should have a good season, and everybody will be interested in seeing how they match up with all the other teams around college football. Head coach Ryan Day will be prepared for whatever comes his way.