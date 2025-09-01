Ohio State football opened the 2025 season with an important win over Texas, but it wasn’t just fans who left impressed. Among those in attendance was Champ Monds, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2028 class, and his reaction can be summed up in one word: “amazing.”

The Vero Beach (Fla.) High standout made the trip to Columbus with his family, joining a star-studded group of visitors inside the Shoe. From the atmosphere to the Buckeyes’ play on the field, the visit couldn’t have gone much better.

“Our experience was amazing,” Monds’ father, Wonderful, told Rivals after the game. “Being able to watch two of the top teams in the country, the atmosphere was electric! Champ is excited about the fact that Ohio State produces great QBs under the leadership of head coach Ryan Day and of course the fact that the Buckeyes are the defending National Champs!”

The Buckeyes’ win over the Longhorns only added to the hype. With Ryan Day’s history of developing elite quarterbacks, it’s no surprise the Monds family feels strongly about the program.

“The staff shows so much love,” Monds said. “They are always hospitable! They are excited to continue watching Champ grow as a quarterback in high school, and they look forward to continuing to build a good relationship with him.”

Monds, who ranks as the No. 2 overall prospect in the country, has plenty of attention from top programs. Florida and Tennessee are also in the mix, but Ohio State continues to make a strong impression.

“The coaching staff they’re all great. Down to earth. Humble. They definitely produced and made a lot of quarterbacks better that came out of Ohio State,” Monds said. “That’s one of the things I like about them.”

He doesn’t have any additional visits planned at this time, but the Buckeyes have clearly positioned themselves well early in his recruitment.