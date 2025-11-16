The No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes continue to win on and off the field. Having a 9-0 record and being the odds favorite to win the 2025 National Championship, Ohio State football is all about sustained success. From the dynasty led by Woody Hayes in the 1960s that won five National Championships to Urban Meyer breaking a 12-year drought in 2014, Ohio State has a culture of winning. Now add in Ryan Day's bid to hoist a national title in consecutive seasons in 2025, and the Buckeyes are on the precipice of something special due to their elite defense and high-power offense.

But to continue their success far beyond 2025, Ohio State must be one step ahead in recruiting. And on Saturday, they have proven their prowess to coerce the country's best talent to don the scarlet and gray once again.

Beating out the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, and Michigan Wolverines, the Ohio State Buckeyes have landed four-star safety recruit Eli Johnson, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.

Johnson currently resides in Cibolo, Texas, and chose to decline offers from his home state in order to commit to the Buckeyes. He is the No. 114 overall prospect and No. 10 safety in the 247Sports composite rankings of the 2027 recruiting class. Johnson brings with him a 6'3, 200lb frame and an impressive high school resume. As a sophomore in 2024, he totaled 68 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Johnson joins four-star defensive lineman Emmanuel Ruffin as another notable Buckeye recruit this week. He is also the Buckeyes' sixth recruit in their quickly expanding 2027 class.