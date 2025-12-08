The Los Angeles Rams operated with an ill Sean McVay Sunday. McVay got so sick he traveled without the team to face the Arizona Cardinals. L.A. didn't miss a beat in trouncing the Cards 45-17 — with McVay crediting his offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

The OC doesn't have much say on the play calls with McVay on the sidelines. But the veteran assistant ran the show during practices when McVay dealt with his sickness.

ESPN Rams insider Sarah Barshop even revealed the team didn't hold their usual Saturday meeting and walkthrough with McVay out.

But again, LaFleur kept the Rams flowing in practices — with McVay crediting LaFleur with leading the team in his absence.

Is Rams OC Mike LaFleur hoping for coaching elevation through Sean McVay?

LaFleur and McVay collaborated to deliver 530 total yards in the Rams' latest offensive onslaught. They even produced a rare 100-yard outing for Blake Corum (128 yards with two touchdowns).

But is LaFleur aiming to one day call plays even in the shadow of McVay?

LaFleur addressed his desire of calling an offense again two days before routing Arizona. He didn't hesitate to say he wants that responsibility again down the road.

“Absolutely. It’s a fun job,” LaFleur told the L.A. media. “Truly being in it with the guys for that three-and-a-half-hour window because everything in this league matters. The play calls matter, the details within the week matters. The players going out and executing matters, the players making us right when we’re wrong with the play call. All of it…. That’s why it’s so fun.”

However, he added “that’s not where any of my focus is right now.”

It's clear where his focus lies — landing the top seed in the NFC and securing the division. Los Angeles lifted its record to 10-3 overall with four games left on the season.