The first full day of the College Football Playoffs has arrived, and fans cannot believe the action unfolding in front of them. Many expected a defensive battle between Texas A&M and Miami in College Station, but nobody could have predicted the game's trajectory.

The game showcased both defenses, but painful miscues have been the story of the low-scoring matchup. Despite both making multiple red zone trips, neither team managed to score before halftime, resulting in the first-ever scoreless first half of the College Football Playoffs.

Wind was a factor in a scoreless first half of Miami-Texas A&M

The first half featured three missed field goals, making the 15 mph winds one of the primary themes. Fans let both teams hear it on social media, holding nothing back after the mistakes continued to pile up.

“If this is what an at-large ACC team can do, imagine what ACC champ Duke could've done…” the popular fan-run RedditCFB account tweeted.

“Literally no idea who would be the game MVP for either team at this point lol,” the account continued.

“Oh my God,” NBC Sports reporter Nicole Auerbach reacted. “STOP KICKING”

“Miami and Texas A&M are allergic to points,” another fan tweeted. “First scoreless half in College Football Playoff history. Somewhere, Notre Dame is wishing it could've played the December version of these teams…”

Both teams managed to finally make a field goal in the second half, resulting in a 3-3 game entering the fourth quarter. However, the misses continued, including a 35-yard attempt from Miami's Carter Davis that hit the left upright.

Miami waited until the final two minutes of the fourth quarter before scoring the game's first touchdown. Carson Beck hit a quick outlet to star freshman wideout Malachi Toney, who took it 11 yards into the end zone to break the seal.