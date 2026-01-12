Ohio State football watched Julian Sayin admit accountability against national championship game bound Miami. Now Sayin is receiving some quarterback help — in the form of a former UCLA QB.

And a past high-profile QB at that who's Columbus bound.

Justyn Martin is leaving Maryland for Ohio State to stay within the Big Ten realm, Greg Biggins of On3/Rivals reported on Monday. Except Martin once became considered a high-profile find for UCLA.

The Bruins landed the dynamic dual-threat out of nearby Inglewood High. UCLA at the time landed the nation's No. 16 overall QB and a four-star.

Looking back at UCLA career for new Ohio State QB

But Martin's Bruins arrival came when Chip Kelly coached in Westwood. Kelly eventually bolted for Ohio State's offensive coordinator position following the 2023 LA Bowl win.

Martin, meanwhile, since became a CFB journeyman. He flashed in 2024 by throwing for 179 yards and one touchdowns. Martin then left the Los Angeles region for the east coast, but never threw a pass in a Terrapins uniform.

Now he earns a fresher start with the Buckeyes — and reacted to his move with Biggins.

“Great opportunity to play for a historic program and for a great coach like Ryan Day,” Martin told Biggins. “Excited to learn from a Heisman candidate in Julian Sayin and then be ready to compete the following year.”

The last part of Martin's sentence indicates Sayin will aim to test the NFL Draft waters for 2027. He'll be three seasons into his CFB career, making him eligible. However, the era of NIL has now changed the draft process with high-profile players dipping to another school to boost their stock.

Time will tell on Sayin's end. But Martin hands Ryan Day and the Buckeyes coaching staff assurance that a high-profile QB with Big Ten experience is next in line.