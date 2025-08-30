Ohio State football opened its 2025 season in dramatic fashion, delivering a highlight-reel moment that instantly captured national attention. In a gritty defensive battle against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, it was Carnell Tate’s spectacular touchdown catch that stole the show early in the fourth quarter.

On second-and-long, quarterback Julian Sayin lofted a perfectly placed 40-yard pass down the left sideline. Wide receiver Carnell Tate, tightly covered by Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau, extended his right arm and hauled in a stunning one-handed catch in stride for a touchdown, giving the Buckeyes a 14-0 lead and igniting the Ohio Stadium crowd.

The clip quickly spread across social media, showcasing the athleticism and precision that defined the moment. Highlighting the poise of the quarterback and the skill of the receiver, the play instantly became the turning point in a tense battle that ultimately ended in an Ohio State win.

The win was more than just a boost in the standings—it was a statement. Ryan Day's Buckeyes showed discipline, resilience, and big-play capability when it mattered most. Against a physical Longhorns defense, OSU proved they could control the tempo, respond to pressure, and execute in the game’s most crucial moments.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning answered with a touchdown drive, trimming the lead to 14-7, but Ohio State football held firm. The defense came up clutch with a late fourth-down stop to preserve the win and cap off an opening-week stunner.

The touchdown wasn’t just flashy—it was pivotal. In a low-scoring affair marked by field position and physical play, Tate’s moment of brilliance defined the difference. The highlight also emphasized the growing connection between Sayin and Tate, a duo that could propel Buckeyes football to the next level this season.

In a Week 1 loaded with standout moments, this matchup delivered one of the weekend’s signature highlights—proof that early-season college football still delivers the kind of drama fans wait all year to see.

More NCAA Football News
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) drops back to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at Ohio Stadium.
Ryan Clark wants to put Texas football’s Arch Manning No. 1 pick talks ‘on hold’Zachary Weinberger ·
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (97) takes a drink during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Ohio State football gets unfortunate injury update during Texas gameJosh Davis ·
Ohio State football defensive coordinator Matt Patricia answers a question during the Ohio State football coaches news conference August 18, 2025 at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio. Coaches answering questions were Ryan Day, Matt Patricia and Brian Hartline.
Ohio State football flexes defensive muscles in massive way vs. TexasJordan Llanes ·
Fellow quarterbacks pressure Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as part of a throwing drill during practice with the Oregon Ducks Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon football reveals starting quarterbackPreston Byers ·
2026 NFL Draft prospect Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) walks off the field after UT defeats the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff first round game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Fans roast Arch Manning after Texas football’s scoreless first halfScotty White ·
Dave Portnoy, Bar Stool Sports founder and owner walks along the sidelines before the playing of the 125 Army Navy game at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images Dec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dave Portnoy poses with solders before the between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Commanders Field.
The ‘Big 10’ reason Dave Portnoy chose Ohio State football over TexasScotty White ·